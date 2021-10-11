Fmr LLC Sells 380,364 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,519,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 380,364 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $475,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 84.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

