Fmr LLC Sells 122,998 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,660,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 122,998 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $429,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.63.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

