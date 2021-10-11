Fmr LLC Has $504.06 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $504,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HELE opened at $226.39 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

