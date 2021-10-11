Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,865 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.38% of UDR worth $491,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in UDR by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UDR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of UDR opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,061.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

