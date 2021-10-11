Fmr LLC Acquires Shares of 21,846,216 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,846,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,300,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.81% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,376 shares of company stock worth $1,384,306. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

