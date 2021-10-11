Fmr LLC Acquires 2,719,663 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $451,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.