FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,306. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

