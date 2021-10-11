First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,771. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $52.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 56.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

