First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Position Reduced by Arctis Global LLC

Arctis Global LLC cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,705,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. makes up approximately 7.2% of Arctis Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arctis Global LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $44,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 731.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 513.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 888,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,285,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE FBP opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

