FintruX Network (FTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,966.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2,966.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00204432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00096597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.