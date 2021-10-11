Financial Review: Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) versus Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Freedom alerts:

This table compares Freedom and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 40.48% 67.42% 10.17% Piper Sandler Companies 10.47% 30.30% 15.17%

This table compares Freedom and Piper Sandler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $352.55 million 10.81 $142.29 million $2.45 26.15 Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.26 $40.50 million $10.02 15.49

Freedom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Piper Sandler Companies. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Freedom has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Freedom and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $167.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Freedom.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Freedom on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.