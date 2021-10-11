Financial Analysis: Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) vs. CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI)

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems 6.87% 10.94% 6.42% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and CMTSU Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.86%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and CMTSU Liquidation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems $264.49 million 2.00 $13.82 million $0.98 36.80 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats CMTSU Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides post-acute care EHR solution and related services for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete revenue cycle management solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. engages in the development of system integrations. It offers discrete manufacturing, financial services, process manufacturing, application development, business intelligence, customer engagement, human capital management, managed services, labor transformation, quality assurance & testing, supply chain and cloud services. The company was founded by Bobby G. Stevenson in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

