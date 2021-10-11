Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 161,403 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 486,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 146,304 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

