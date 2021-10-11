Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.18.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $212.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.29 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrari (RACE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.