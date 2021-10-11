Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $565.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FICO traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $397.44. 8,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,540. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,262,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

