F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Earnings on Monday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNB stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F.N.B. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

