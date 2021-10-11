Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,026 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in Exelon by 68.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 90,813 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Exelon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

