EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 17,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,012,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

EVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get EVgo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.