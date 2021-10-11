EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of EVERTEC worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

