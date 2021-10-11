EUNO Price Up 48.7% Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $18.23 million and $7,846.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.64 or 0.00526861 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,339,288,027 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

