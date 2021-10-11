Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 4,122 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $16,387,000.

BCX stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

