Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,488 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $49,452,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $355,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $124.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.30. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.