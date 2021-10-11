Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 576.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

