Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 619 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.2% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $126.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.