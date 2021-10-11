Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 400 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

