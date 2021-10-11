Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $95.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

