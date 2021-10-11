Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average of $151.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

