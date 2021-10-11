Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Reaches $229,177.75

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $229,177.75 and approximately $4,308.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.36 or 0.06157996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00094240 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

