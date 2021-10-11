Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.87.

Shares of EBKDY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

