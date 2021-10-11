Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aziyo Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 583,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 175,387 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $6.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. Analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.