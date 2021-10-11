Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $213,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkuri Global Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.