Ergoteles LLC Invests $171,000 in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

