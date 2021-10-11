Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 182.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 89,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $696.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.