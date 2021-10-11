EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Truist

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.