EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $571.00.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $586.72 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $609.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.