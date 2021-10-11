EOG Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE EOG opened at $90.53 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

