Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 730 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $82,772,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BlackRock by 313.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 92,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.50.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $844.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $896.84 and its 200 day moving average is $863.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

