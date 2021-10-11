Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,645 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Atlassian worth $28,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $390.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $420.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.55, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

