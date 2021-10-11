Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five Below by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 658,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $185.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.59 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

