Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 31,100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

