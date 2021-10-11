Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,215 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

