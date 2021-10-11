Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $20.88 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.71% of Energizer worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after buying an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 43.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 313,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $38.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

