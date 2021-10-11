Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 461,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NTAP stock opened at $91.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

