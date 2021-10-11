Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,173. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

