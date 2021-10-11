Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,388 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Encompass Health worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Encompass Health stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

