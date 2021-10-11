Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $70.30.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

