Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 793 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,770,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,013,534 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

NYSE BKR opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.