Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 12,000 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,000 after acquiring an additional 462,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 46.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $5,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 166,051 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $9,826,898.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,255,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,460,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 738,717 shares of company stock valued at $44,519,673 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.