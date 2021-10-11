Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.26 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Argus raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.