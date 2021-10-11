Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 487.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,731,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,999 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.